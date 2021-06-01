close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

17 die from corona in Punjab

National

LAHORE: Around 17 COVID-19 patients died and 589 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the death toll raised to 9,999 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 339,662 in the province.

