Putin ready to discuss rights in Russia, US with Biden: Moscow

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss a range of rights issues with his US counterpart Joe Biden when they meet next month, including the "persecution" of those behind the US Capitol riot, Moscow said Monday. Biden on Sunday pledged to press the Kremlin chief to uphold human rights when they meet in Geneva in mid-June for their first summit.