IGP Punjab directs completion of cops corona vaccination

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said supervisory officers should complete the corona vaccination of the force under personal supervision and corona vaccination of the staff posted in the police offices and field formations besides the district police should be completed as soon as possible.

The DIG Welfare told the IG Punjab that so far 1,8146 officers and personnel aged 50 to 60 years and 19,279 officers and personnel aged 40 to 50 years have been vaccinated against corona. He said that a total of 37,425 officers and personnel above 40 years of age had been vaccinated. The remaining force and staff are being vaccinated without any interruption and process of vaccination of officers and officials besides district police like Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic Police, SPU and Punjab Highway Patrol along with other formations was underway in all districts.