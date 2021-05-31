MPA Khush Akhter Subhani passes away

LAHORE:PML-N MPA from Sialkot Chaudhry Khush Akhter Subhani breathed his last at a local hospital on Sunday. He had been hospitalised for two weeks. Khush Akhter Subhani was son of noted politician Chaudhry Akhter Waryu and nephew of Ch Abdul Sattar. He was also the cousin of MNA Armughan Subhani. Khush Akhter served as minister for prisons between 1994 and 1996 and later between 2002 and 2008.