Garments factory gutted by fire

A garment factory was gutted by a fire in New Karachi Industrial Area on Sunday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the garments factory was located in Gabol Town within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site. The spokesperson said that initially, three fire tenders with two water bowsers and a water tanker reached the factory and participated in the extinguishing work. Later, more fire tenders were despatched to the site.

A large number of law enforcers and rescuers from different welfare organisations also reached the site and helped the firefighters douse the blaze. The fire brigade declared it a Category III fire and an emergency was declared by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board at its water hydrants.

The spokesperson said a total of 13 fire tenders participated in the fire extinguishing work. The factory management claimed that the blaze caused damage worth millions of rupees. No loss of life was reported in the incident and the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.