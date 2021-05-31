Clash averted as cops arrest four armed men

MARDAN: Police prevented an armed clash between two parties in Shahbaz Gharhi area of the district by arresting four persons and recovering weapons from them.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that the families of Tariq Aziz and Abdul Aziz from one party and Sirajuddin and Zakirullah from the other party had a dispute.

On Sunday, they opened fire on one another, and as the cops heard the gunshots, they rushed to the area and arrested four armed men from both parties. The cops also recovered several 9mm pistols from both parties and lodged the case.

Meanwhile, the cops in another raid arrested one Tariq, a resident of Baghicha Dheri, and recovered half kilogram charas from his possession.