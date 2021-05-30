Improved lifestyle urged to avoid obesity

LAHORE : The number of obese people in the world is increasing at an alarming rate in the world.

According to World Health Organisation, more that 2 billion people are obese. If the ratio remains the same, their number obese people will be more than 2.7 billion in the entire world till 2025.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Ghias Nabi Tayyab, president of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy and Vice-President Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor on the occasion of World Digestive Health Day at Lahore General Hospital. Talking to reporters, Prof GN Tayyab and Dr Toor said that obesity was more prevalent in Pakistan. Women have higher rates of obesity than men. They said 90pc of the major causes of obesity were lifestyle factor and 10pc are hereditary causes. Similarly, stress, sleep deprivation, irregular eating times and not exercising or walking is also a major cause of obesity.

They said that obesity could lead to the diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, stroke and fat on the liver, while joint pain, difficulty in breathing and large intestine and liver and breast cancer could also be a result of obesity.

They said that the WHO had always drawn attention to this important issue, while the World Gastroenterology Organisation, which consists of more than 100 digestive societies, also observes May 29 every year as World Digestive Day to raise awareness about diseases and this year the theme of this world day is "Obesity: It is a Spreading Disease."

They said, “In today's world we need to be careful in eating and drinking.” There is a need to take balanced diet, regular exercise and walk. Reducing salt intake, saying goodbye to laziness and avoiding unnecessary medications in necessary, as well as, avoiding poultry foods and spicy foods, also necessary. “We will have to increase intake of fresh fruits, salad leaves and vegetables,” they said.

They said that one should get 6 to 8 hours of sleep daily and also stop using unapproved methods to reduce obesity. “For the purpose, we should consult a doctor and a proper nutritionist. All aspects of health must be taken into consideration and this is the main message of this World Day,” they added.

Prof Ghias-ul-Nabi Tayyab and Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor reiterated their commitment on the platform of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy that treatment of obesity was possible and in addition to surgery, appropriate medications, endoscopy and other methods might be adopted for weight loss.