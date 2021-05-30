People reject PDM’s narrative: Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people of the country have rejected the treacherous narrative of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as they are fully aware of the agenda of these political parties.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that such rejected elements were trying hard for getting an NRO [secret deal], but as long as Imran Khan was the prime minister, they would not get any relaxation or concession and those who remained involved in looting the national resources would be held accountable.

He termed the PDM an alliance of failed and incompetent politicians.

They did not dare hold a long march or tender resignations from the assemblies, and they also have no courage to run any campaign or movement against the government.

Usman Buzdar said that the PDM, which was involved in hatching conspiracies, have now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the women parliamentarians’ role in the process of progress was praiseworthy and their opinion would be given due respect while devising development projects.

Talking to the delegation of women parliamentarians here, the CM said that due rights to the women would be ensured and problems of their constituencies would be resolved.

No society could move forward without active participation of the women folk in practical field, he said adding that women parliamentarians were kept out from the decision making in the past and running the province through one man proved to be disastrous.

"I would take my companions along and make decisions with consultation as i believe in teamwork," he mentioned.

The women parliamentarians said that the CM was taking exemplary measures for the development of the province and district development package for every district would start a new era of development, they said added that neglected areas were being focused for the first time under the leadership of Usman Buzdar.

Those who met include, Shamim Aftab, Sania Kamran, Sabin Gul, Abida Raja and Sajida Yousaf.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday inquired after Provincial Minister for Wildlife Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari by telephone.

The CM also sent a bouquet to the ailing minister. He expressed well wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery. Two days ago, Sumsam Bukhari was admitted to a hospital in Islamabad over some health issues. The provincial minister thanked the chief minister for his well wishes.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives in an incident of passenger bus falling into a ravine near Kohala, Muzaffarabad.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in peace.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and said that the Punjab government equally shared grief of the bereaved families.