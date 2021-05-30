PPP, PTI hands in gloves, alleges Mustafa Kamal

It is the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that is making sure that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government survives in the Centre and in return Prime Minister Imran Khan is keeping his eyes shut to the PPP’s biased attitude towards Karachi.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Saturday as he spoke to the media outside an accountability court.

Kamal said the PPP and PTI were hands in gloves when it came to destroying Karachi and the residents of Karachi had been paying the price of it. “I don't know what Prime Minister Imran Khan takes that he sees all is well. If PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto really feels for Sindh, he must stop discriminatory treatment with the urban Sindh’s population,” he said.

The PSP chief said 36,370 million gallons of water were supplied to Sindh by the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) while only 540 million gallons of water, which constituted barely 1.5 per cent of Sindh's water, were supplied to Karachi, which was home to 50 per cent of the total population of Sindh.

The biased Sindh government led by the PPP became breathless when it came to providing even 1.5 per cent of water to Karachi, Kamal remarked.

He said that if there was agriculture in the rest of Sindh, millions of industrial units were there in Karachi, the economic lifeline of Pakistan.

“Karachi contributes 70 per cent of revenue to Pakistan and 90 per cent to Sindh. In the last 14 years, the water share of Karachi has not increased by a single drop while its demand has increased manifold rapidly in the last 14 years,” he said.

The PSP chairman was of the view that the PPP government was completely ignoring the youth of Sindh, which is why frustration was growing amongst the youth of the urban areas of the province. “The constitutionally allotted 40 per cent quota for the urban Sindh is also not being implemented and jobs allocated for the urban Sindh have been snatched through fake domiciles,” he said.

Kamal remarked that the Sindh government provided 0.2 million jobs in which the rights of the people of Sindh were severely violated. Jobs in government departments were closed for the local youth of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas, he lamented. “The unjust action of the PPP is causing severe damage to the country and the province.”

The PSP chief said that industries were being shifted to countries like Bangladesh, where they were being given fair opportunities. "Government officials from different goths of Sindh have made Karachi a conquered zone. Bribes are being taken from the entire market by sealing a shop. Mullions of rupees are being taken daily from Karachi traders as bribes," he alleged.

“The fact of the matter is that dog bite vaccines are not available in hospitals. And even if they are available, people die soon after the doses are injected into their bodies as the vaccines are also counterfeit,” Kamal claimed.