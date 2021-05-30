close
Sun May 30, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

Fire destroys paint factory

Karachi

Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

A fire broke out in a paint factory in the SITE Area on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the property to participate to control the blaze.

The firefighters faced massive difficulties in the fire extinguishing work due to the presence of chemicals in the factory. The firefighters were able to douse the flames with hectic efforts of two hours. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson added.

