Fire destroys paint factory

A fire broke out in a paint factory in the SITE Area on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the property to participate to control the blaze.

The firefighters faced massive difficulties in the fire extinguishing work due to the presence of chemicals in the factory. The firefighters were able to douse the flames with hectic efforts of two hours. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson added.