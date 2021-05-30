Earlier this year, federal government employees took to the street and demanded that the government increased their salaries. They were successful in getting a 25 percent increase in their salaries. They are likely to get further relief in the upcoming budget.

There is another hard-pressed class that has been hit hard by rising inflation but cannot protest. It is the group of old and ailing retired government employees/pensioners who draw a meagre amount of pension every month. The federal government must increase their pensions – at least by 20 percent.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad