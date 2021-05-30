tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Earlier this year, federal government employees took to the street and demanded that the government increased their salaries. They were successful in getting a 25 percent increase in their salaries. They are likely to get further relief in the upcoming budget.
There is another hard-pressed class that has been hit hard by rising inflation but cannot protest. It is the group of old and ailing retired government employees/pensioners who draw a meagre amount of pension every month. The federal government must increase their pensions – at least by 20 percent.
M Sharafat Ali Zia
Islamabad