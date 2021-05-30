The Covid-19 vaccine can protect people from the severity of the virus. There are many areas in Pakistan where people are still waiting for the government to start its vaccination programme.

In Balochistan, populated places like Dasht, Balnigwar, etc., require the immediate attention of the government. One of the main reasons for the quick spread of the virus is that many people aren’t vaccinated. The government of Pakistan is to set up vaccinatation centres in the country’s remote areas on an urgent basis.

Rahim Baloch

Kech