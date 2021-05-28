close
Fri May 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

Restaurants sealed over SOPs violation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

LAHORE:A special squad established by the commissioner sealed several top restaurants of the city for violating Corona SOPs here on Thursday.

The special squad sealed Al-Nakhl Shisha Cafe at China Chowk and registered a case. The officials said several restaurants on the Mall and Gulberg area were sealed over violation of Corona SOPs. The sealed restaurants included The Walk, Gloria Jeans, Marie Bells, The Brewery, Balcony and Pantry. The officials said the DC sealed a plaza on The Mall for SOPs

violation.

