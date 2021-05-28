close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 28, 2021

Boris hits back

World

AFP
May 28, 2021

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied overseeing the needless deaths of many thousands of Covid patients, after his former chief advisor alleged the government’s pandemic response was undermined by lies and incompetence.

Johnson declined to say whether Cummings was telling the truth in his incendiary claims to MPs on, but said: "Some of the commentary I’ve heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality." Cummings, an abrasive political strategist who masterminded the anti-EU campaign in UK’s Brexit referendum, called Johnson "unfit for the job" and said Health Secretary Hancock was a serial liar.

Latest News

More From World