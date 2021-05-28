For higher education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Students who live in the Mubarak Village area in Karachi are forced to leave their education after completing their matriculation (matric) because the area doesn’t have a sufficient number of high schools.
It is unfortunate that Mubarak Village has only one high school. The government should look into this serious issue and build high schools to ensure that every student is able to complete his/her education.
Sarfraz Haroon
Karachi