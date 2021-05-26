Pakistan committed to strong ties with African nations: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed commitment to forge stronger partnership with Africa in all spheres of cooperation and reaffirmed its full support to the aspirations of African nations for peace, progress and prosperity.

The Foreign Office (FO) extended its heartiest felicitations on ‘Africa Day 2021,’ commemorating the 58th Anniversary of the establishment of the African Union. Celebrated across the world, the FO statement said the Day marks the heroic struggle of the African nations for emancipation from colonialism as well as the rich African heritage, cultural diversity, and the Continent’s immense economic and development potential.

The FO said Pakistan had a long and illustrious history of friendly relations with Africa. "Our bonds with African nations predate the establishment of the African Union," it said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has set its course to re-energise and reinforce its partnership with Africa.

The FO said spearheaded by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the ‘Engage Africa’ initiative aims at strengthening political and diplomatic linkages, further deepening and broadening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The initiative is being realised through expansion of diplomatic outreach and greater presence in Africa; building stronger cooperation at the multilateral forums and with African institutions; initiating structured institutional engagements, including at the leadership level; initiating new bilateral trade and investment initiatives; featuring improved air and maritime connectivity; enhancing linkages among parliaments, think tanks, academia and specialised institutions; and promoting collaboration in the fields of science and technology, he added.