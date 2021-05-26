Govt to help PVF hire Iranian coach

ISLAMABAD: The government has agreed to help out Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in hiring high profile Iranian coach Rehman Mohammadi to train the national team for the forthcoming Asian Seniors as well as for the 13th South Asian Games to be held in the country in 2023.

The agreement was reached during a meeting on Tuesday between Director General (DG) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (rtd) Asif Zaman and PVF Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob.

“Yes, we will financially support the PVF in hiring a well-reputed Iranian coach who is considered among the best around,” the PSB DG said while talking to ‘The News’. “The government is well aware of the fact that Pakistani youngsters possess immense volleyball potential. In today’s meeting with Ch Yaqoob, I have promised full support to the PVF to hire the Iranian coach,” he added.

He said the government had been working on a plan to hire renowned coaches to train Pakistan athletes for the forthcoming South Asian Games which Pakistan will host. “Leading sports federations will be extended all possible support in hiring coaches with the aim to raise solid competitive units for the SA Games.”

‘The News’ has learnt that Mohammadi, who acted as Iran’s national team assistant coach, will be hired for $ 5000 per month. The government will look after the monthly salary of the foreign coach.

Rehman Mohammadi has worked as an assistant to world-renowned Argentina coach Julio Velasco, who was added to the Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Ch Yaqoob said Rehman Mohammadi is young and energetic and has learnt the art of coaching from Velasco. “He guided his Iranian club side to the Asian title. So we are lucky to have him as a coach which will usher success for the country in months and years to come,” he added.

“I am trying to get his services anytime starting from June. This will give us three months to prepare the team for the Asian Seniors to be held in Japan in September. That will be the first task for Mohammadi. Initially, we will hire him for one year. His contract, however, will be extendable and that we will decide considering his performance as a coach with junior and senior teams,” the PVF chairman said.

He said he hoped that Mahammadi would be with the team till the 2023 SA Games. “He knows the art of training. We are confident that his association with the team will greatly benefit the game of volleyball in the country,” he added.

Ch Yaqoob praised DG PSB, saying that he was well aware of the athletes’ problems and requirements. “I am glad that a sportsman is there to look after the PSB. He wants to help sportsmen,” he said.

During the meeting, the proposed National Sports Policy also came under discussion. Asif Zaman shared salient features of the sports policy with the PVF chairman and sought his input on different clauses.