Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted a dry weather during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a weak westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot in Upper Sindh and central/ southern Balochistan. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.2°C and minimum was 21.5°C.