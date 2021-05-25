close
Tue May 25, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
May 25, 2021

Blast in water tank injures five

Karachi

Five people were injured in a blast that took place at a house in Baldia Town's Naval Colony on Monday. The blast took place during the cleaning of the underground water tank. Police and rescuers reached the property and transported the injured people to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.They were identified as 35-year-old Dua Jan, Khayal Mina, 29, Azmat, 8, Sakina, 20, and Azharullah.

