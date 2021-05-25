Blast in water tank injures five

Five people were injured in a blast that took place at a house in Baldia Town's Naval Colony on Monday. The blast took place during the cleaning of the underground water tank. Police and rescuers reached the property and transported the injured people to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.They were identified as 35-year-old Dua Jan, Khayal Mina, 29, Azmat, 8, Sakina, 20, and Azharullah.