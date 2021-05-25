Rs827.2bln ATM withdrawals in Ramazan, Eid

KARACHI: A record amount of Rs827.2 billion were withdrawn through 63.2 million transactions via Automated Teller Machine (ATM) during Ramazan and Eid holidays, whereas Rs137.8 billion were withdrawn through 11.6 million transactions during Eid holidays only, a statement said on Monday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with commercial banks has been taking a number of steps in order to ensure maximum availability of ATM related services to its customers especially during Ramazan and long holidays including Eid and other festivals.

Consequently, the joint efforts of SBP and commercial banks saw an average of 96.5 percent uptime recorded in ATM services during Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr. This further improved to 98 percent uptime, during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

SBP initiated a special ATM monitoring exercise during the holy month of Ramazan and on long EId-ul-Fitr holidays keeping in view the high demand for cash. In this regard a dedicated team within SBP was formed to oversee the nationwide ATM operations of all banks through both on-site and off-site inspections and monitoring.

SBP teams received more than 500 complaints from the public that were immediately taken up with the banks for resolution in the shortest possible time. SBP appreciates efforts of the banks in ensuring high availability of ATMs during Ramazan and Eid holidays.

The ATM uptime has also been encouraging as it was difficult for banks to mobilize ATM monitoring teams on-ground for rectification of issues because of mobility restrictions and issues related to availability of spare parts due to closure of markets etc.

SBP firmly resolves to keep facilitating the public and carrying out similar exercises in future as well to facilitate the general public at large.