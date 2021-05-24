close
Mon May 24, 2021
‘Petition against authorities under contempt of court won’t be withdrawn from LHC’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the petition for proceeding against authorities concerned under contempt of court wouldn’t be withdrawn from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

She said the authorities have committed serious contempt of court by off boarding PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif last month despite the fact that he was granted permission for foreign travel.

Responding to assertions of SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, she said political nobodies should keep their useless and pointless advice to themselves. She said the details of the nation's money spent by Shehzad Akbar on pursuing his made-up allegations should be made public.

She said not a single rupee was recovered in these fictitious cases. Once the details of the exorbitant amount spent on Prime Minister Imran Khan's political victimisation spree is made public, he and his commission agent would need serious legal assistance.

