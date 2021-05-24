Govt patronising mafias: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said the government is not only guilty of mismanaging the economy and causing sky-rocketing inflation, but also giving carte blanche to the multitude of mafias he calls his political party.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was imposed on the country, and he was destroying the economy. “Ineptitude on display over the past three years has destroyed the economic, social, and political fabric of Pakistan,” he said in a statement.

Bilawal claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will flee the country like former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Shaukat Aziz. “It is clear that the prime minister will soon join his predecessors Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz in living a lavish lifestyle abroad after bringing about a complete fiscal default to the country,” he said.

Bilawal said the only thing driving Imran Khan is his unbridled desire for power as he doesn’t care about the will of the people as was evidenced by the widespread rigging that brought him here.

The PPP chairman said if Prime Minister Imran Khan has even an iota of care for the well-being of the masses he has no option but tendering an unconditional apology to all Pakistanis for bringing the country to ruin.