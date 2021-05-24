Imran seeking alms, says Amir Muqam

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was seeking alms from the Arab countries.

“The destiny of the nation cannot be changed by seeking alms and becoming drivers of the Arab sheiks,” he sneered while ridiculing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that the PTI government has pushed the country towards bankruptcy while leaving the poor people at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

On the occasion, several workers of the PTI, including Fayyaz-ur-Rahman, announced joining the PML-N.

Amir Muqam said that the PTI government had also mortgaged the State Bank of Pakistan. Criticizing the prime minister, he said that his government could not come up with a solid stance to condemn the atrocities of Israelis against the innocent people of Palestine.