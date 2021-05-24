Muggers kill youth for putting up resistance in Landhi

A young man was shot and killed for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Landhi area of the city in early Sunday hours.

According to police, the incident took place near the Karbala Ground in Landhi where unidentified muggers shot and killed 25-year-old Kashan after he put up resistance during a mugging bid.

Reacting to the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the scene and held a protest. The protesters claimed that the incidents of street crime were rising in the area as recently four people were also wounded during a mugging bid in the same locality. Police have registered a case over the young man’s murder.