Registration for course on film production underway

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started the registration process for its second online course on film production starting from August 2. Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told this agency that the deadline for the registration in one year course of film production was June 15. She said that the students will be encouraged to be innovative in their approach as they sharpen their skills in expressing their ideas.

“The curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning, and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment,” she said.

Dr. Fouzia said the program was focused on film production with a full understanding of filmmaking.

She said various fields of film production will be offered to develop a more focused area of interest, with the intention that students could go into one of eight areas of specialization.

She said the first semester of the film course comprised film foundation, history, anatomy, direction, director’s role in pre-production, production, and post-production, scriptwriting, and seminar on world cinema.