CDA promotes official involved in bogus transfer of files

Islamabad : At a time when higher authorities in Capital Development Authorities (CDA) are claiming strict action against corruption, the authority has promoted one of its officials who was allegedly involved in bogus transfer of files.

CDA has issued to directives of to appoint Assistant Director One Window Operation Zulfiqar Junejo as Additional Director Land Affectee just a day before Eidul Fitr. The same officer is allegedly involved in fake transfer of files.

In a bogus transfer file case of plot 1-C, sector D-13, Islamabad, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has already sought record from CDA One Window Operation. Zulfiqar Junajo was assistant director One Window Operation at that time.

Applicant Abdul Hafeez in his application in FIA states that he along with the property consultant Adil went to CDA One Window Operation to verify the plot where they met CDA official Zulfiqar Junejo, Sameer Chohan and others who assured them that the plot was genuine.

Abdul Hafeez stated that on the assurance of CDA One Window Operation he purchased the plot, later when he went to the same office for the transfer of the plot he learnt that the plot doesn’t even exist.

Sources in CDA told that the higher authorities are protecting their blue eyed employee Zulfiqar Junejo. After his promotion as Additional Director Lang Affectee he is clearing his record in back dates and initiating inquires against those who reported his alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, CDA Chairman Amir Ali while talking to media on the promotion of Zulfiqar Juenjo as Additional Director Land Affectee said that matter is already forwarded to member estate for the report.