For a majority of Pakistanis, the PTI-led government was their last hope as the party showed them the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’. It promised that it would bring the much-needed change to the country. Unfortunately, so far, there has been no gain for the poor and the so-called middle class. All the pre-elections slogans of the sitting government have turned out to be hollow.

Now, people are witnessing cracks within the PTI. Party members are supporting one leader over the other. Who will work for Pakistan selflessly?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad