Minister visits Quaid Business Park

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress on the development works.

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi and CEO Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the minister on the current status of the development works. The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on the project and directed the authorities to expedite the pace of development works to ensure timely completion. Talking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the strategy adopted for the industrial and economic development of the province was showing positive results. Owing to the state-of-the-art facilities in industrial zones, investors are looking towards Punjab. The provincial minister said Quaid-e-Azam Business Park equipped with modern investment facilities would transform the economy of the region. He said that a labour colony and a business square would be set up in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. Syed Nabil said that the development works at Quaid Park were being completed on a priority basis and NHA would also start work soon for construction of special interchange on motorway.