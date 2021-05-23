400 Wasa employees regularised

LAHORE : More than 400 contract employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore have been regularised here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed distributed the letters among the Wasa employees. Vice Chairman Wasa, Managing Director Wasa and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that the PTI government has adopted policies based on merit and transparency in the institutions. He said in past the decisions of promoting employees were done as a tool of politics.

The minister congratulated the employees and said that the credit for perpetuating the contract employees of 13 different categories of grades 1 to 15 goes to MD Wasa and Vice Chairman Wasa. The minister also congratulated MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz for providing unprecedented services to the citizens for the last three years.

Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz while addressing the gathering, said that the agency was taking effective measures for the welfare of its employees. He said on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Wasa management has adopted a merit-based policy to strengthen the organization.

“Transparency has also been taken into account while retaining 400 employees,” he said adding what Wasa Lahore has achieved so far was not possible without the cooperation and support of the political leadership. Later, MD Wasa gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on the newly-introduced online complaint management system. He told that the system will directly monitor public grievances on which the Minister congratulated the Wasa management on the introduction of this modern system.