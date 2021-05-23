Case against Meesha Shafi, others adjourned

LAHORE : A magisterial court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a case against singer Meesha Shafi and seven others by July 3.

The case was registered against them for allegedly running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The court has given final warning to accused Iffat Umar and Ali Gul Peer that onwards no application of seeking exemption from personal appearance will be accepted submitted by them.

The court has also warned that if on the next hearing the accused did not gave arguments on miscellaneous applications, the court will decide the matter after hearing arguments of the FIA.

In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Umar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

Meanwhile, an additional district and sessions court adjourned the hearing of defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar till June 5.