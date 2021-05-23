Man, son-in-law among three held for vehicles’ theft

Police on Saturday arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in vehicles theft.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Karachi police during a raid conducted on a tip-off. The suspects were identified as Akhtar, Wasim and Kashif.

The ACLC spokesperson said Akhtar was the ringleader of the gang and the father-in-law of one of the arrested suspects, Kashif. The suspects, during the initial investigation, told the police that they had so far stolen four vehicles in the past two months and sold them for Rs1,25,000 each in Malakand Division.

The police said the suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage in which they could be seen stealing a doctor's car in Defence Housing Authority Phase II. Cases were registered against them while an investigation is under way.