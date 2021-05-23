AKU honours graduates at first-ever global convocation

The first-ever global convocation of the Aga Khan University (AKU) was live-streamed to a worldwide audience on Saturday as 667 students on three continents received their degrees and listened to speeches by His Highness the Aga Khan, chief guest Melinda French Gates and AKU President Firoz Rasul.

The Aga Khan, AKU’s founder and chancellor, expressed his pride in the university’s contributions to the fight against the pandemic, and saluted the courage and resilience of its faculty, staff and students. He praised the graduates in Pakistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Kingdom for having chosen “a path of service to humanity”.

“The university has made a critical difference — advising national governments, training public-sector medical staff, working with teachers and schools, raising awareness through media and journalism, and doing everything possible to treat patients and to save lives.”

He also noted the role of AKU researchers in tracking new mutations of the coronavirus, assessing the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and evaluating therapies for Covid-19.

Melinda, co-chair and trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, commended the university for its leadership in improving health and empowering women, and voiced confidence in the graduates.

“The Aga Khan University is not only a global resource — it is a transformative force for public health and women’s health. We’re proud of our partnership with AKU over the years,” she said.

“As graduates of AKU, you join a remarkable group of women and men who are changing lives for the better all over the world. And let me tell you: the world desperately needs your energy and leadership.”

The Gates Foundation and the Aga Khan Development Network — including AKU — are working together in Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and East Africa to improve health, advance economic development and create opportunities for women and girls.

To date, the foundation has provided approximately $90 million in funding for research and other projects at AKU in areas including maternal & child health, infectious diseases, malnutrition and Covid-19.

The Aga Khan thanked Melinda and the Gates Foundation for their support of AKU and noted their “crucial and catalytic role” in battling the pandemic, improving health globally and advancing gender equality.

Rasul told the graduates their AKU education has prepared them to make a profound difference in people’s lives. “You can be at the forefront in building the independent intellectual and scientific capacity that will enable Asia and Africa to tackle the biggest challenges facing them and the wider world.”

Evidence that AKU prepares its graduates for global leadership was furnished by AKU alumna Dr Anita Zaidi, who currently leads the Gates Foundation’s Gender Equality Division, as well as its Vaccine Development & Surveillance, and Enteric & Diarrhoeal Diseases programmes.

Introducing Melinda at the ceremony as a leader with a remarkable grasp of “both the technical and human aspects of delivering progress”, Dr Anita called AKU “a beacon of knowledge, advocacy and action on maternal & child health” that had shaped her career.

The Aga Khan said that today AKU has “the confidence to broaden our horizons and expand our aspirations of excellence”. He said it would continue to increase its capacity to improve quality of life in Asia and Africa, both through cutting-edge research in fields such as stem cell science and artificial intelligence, and by developing into a comprehensive university active in the humanities and social sciences. “This is a day for all of us to renew our commitment to an evermore hopeful future.”

Students received diplomas and degrees from AKU’s Medical Colleges, Schools of Nursing & Midwifery, Institutes for Educational Development, Graduate School of Media & Communications and Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations.

In Pakistan, the 2020 Medical College Best Graduate Award was awarded to Dr Samrah Razi. She also received the AKU Medical College’s Gold Medal for achieving the highest score in three out of four certifying examinations.

Over the 33 convocations at which MBBS degrees have been conferred, this is only the 11th gold medal awarded. The 2020 School of Nursing & Midwifery Best Graduate Award went to Uzma Nizar.

Professor Emeritus and Professor Emerita were conferred on Dr Robert Armstrong, Dr Iqtidar A Khan, Dr Mohammed Ataullah Khan, Dr Shaista Masood Khan, Dr Muhammad Memon, Dr David Taylor and Dr Rukhsana W Zuberi for their sustained contributions to teaching, scholarship and service throughout their careers.

Awards of Distinction were presented to Dr Rafat Jan from the School of Nursing & Midwifery and Dr Iftikhar Salahuddin from the Medical College for their significant contributions to the university’s development. And an Award of Excellence in Teaching & Teaching Leadership was conferred on Dr Muhammad Tariq.