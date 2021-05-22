Turbat, Dadu sizzle at 47°C

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in Lahore on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the country. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Dadu where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 36.4 °C and minimum was 23.4 °C.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Bahawalnagar 15, Narowal 11, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Sialkot (Airport 03, City 01), Islamabad (Zero Point), Mangla 02, Murree, Gujrat, Jhelum, Faisalabad.