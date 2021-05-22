‘Uncle Sargam’ remembered for contribution to art, humanity

Islamabad : Noted puppeteer and artist Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam, who died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on May 14, was remembered in an online reference arranged by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The session was hosted by PNCA DG Dr. Fouzia Saeed, a close friend and fan of Farooq, and attended by the deceased's friends and family members.

Dr Fouzia eulogised his contribution towards art and humanity. “These days we lost a large number of great names of the art world but Farooq Qasir's departure is felt differently. He was unique in his writings, acting, friendship and love for the oppressed. Though we are saying good bye to you but you are with us and will remain all the time,” she said.

The DG said she thought that it's not possible for anyone to forget him.

“He [Farooq] not only worked with his team but lived with them and shared the good and bade of life. The whole society has reflected their love and respect for him.”

Actor and music composer Arshad Mehmood, one of Farooq's former colleagues, said sweetness of the deceased's personality was unmatchable and unforgettable.

“Actually, I was Uncle Sargam as it was my skit and I was to compose music for it, so the character was named Uncle Sargam. Farooq was a great writer and was spontaneous in all aspects of his life," he said.

Artist, curator and contemporary art historian Salima Hashmi paid tribute to Farooq Qasir for being a great humanist and said the deceased wrote and worked for the welfare of the people.

“Farooq's medium of expression was so attractive and digestive that everyone acknowledged and enjoyed it,” she said.

Playwright and director, Shahid Mehmood Nadeem highlighted his love for and attachment with the deceased and said he and Farooq wrote for the common people to educate them about their issues and highlight the wrong doings and exploitation of the ruling class.

“Farooq's art was to convey a message in a very simple way.”

Film critic Ajaz Gul said Farooq Qasir was a great artist. He said he and Farooq both worked in the NCA and that the latter had great knowledge of films.

“Farooq's love for the children and young generation can never be expressed in words. He used to consider children as the best teacher. His only moto was to educate society.”

Artists Babar Naizi and Anjum Habib highlighted their interaction with the deceased and said Farooq was a great teacher.

“What we are today is because of him. We lived like family members,” they said sharing their daily life routine and great moments of their life with the listeners. “Our daily late sitting with him was a source of learning," Babar said.

Singer Tina Sani said in a message that she had worked with Farooq and had sung a lot of his songs for children.

“Farooq will remain with us for a long time.”

The other panellists highlighted the life and contribution of Uncle Sargam and said he was the only and one and there might not be another Farooq Qaiser in centuries ahead.