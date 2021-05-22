close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Dr Shahid returns to Polyclinic as ED

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Islamabad : Dr Shahid Hanif has returned to the Federal Government Services Hospital, popularly known as Polyclinic, as the acting executive director following the notification of his appointment by the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations.

Dr Shahid was transferred from the hospital, the second largest government one in the federal capital after the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, and was made the director general of the ministry's Population Programme Wing in August 2019.

Latest News

More From Islamabad