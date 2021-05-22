Dr Shahid returns to Polyclinic as ED

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Dr Shahid Hanif has returned to the Federal Government Services Hospital, popularly known as Polyclinic, as the acting executive director following the notification of his appointment by the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations.
Dr Shahid was transferred from the hospital, the second largest government one in the federal capital after the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, and was made the director general of the ministry's Population Programme Wing in August 2019.