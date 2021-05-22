One more perishes to corona, 271 new cases reported

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed one life from Islamabad Capital Territory while no patient died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though as many as 271 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region including 221 cases from ICT and 50 from Rawalpindi.

To date, a total of 1,684 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities while as many as 103,754 patients have so far been reported from the region.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Friday that the data compiled for Thursday shows that as many as 37 children below 10 years of age and 24 between the age of 11 and 20 years have been tested positive for the illness out of 237 cases reported from the federal capital on Thursday.

Data reveals that till Thursday, a total of 8,921 children below 10 years of age have been tested positive from ICT since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan while the number of patients between the age of 11 and 20 years has got to 7,361.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed one more life from ICT taking the death toll to 741. The confirmation of 221 new patients from the federal capital has taken tally to 80,010 of which 71,382 patients have recovered. It is important that there were 7,887 active cases of the disease from the federal capital on Friday.

On the other hand, the virus has not claimed any life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours from where as many as 943 patients have already died of coronavirus illness. Another 50 patients were tested positive from the district taking the tally to 23,744. To date, a total of 21,965 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19.

On Friday, there were a total of 836 active cases of the disease from the Rawalpindi district of which 56 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 780 confirmed patients were in home isolation.