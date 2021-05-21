close
PPP slates govt on asking AGP to delay corona expenditure report

National

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman questioned from the government reasons of asking Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) for delaying the audit report on COVID-19 expenditure and asked why the government is running away from transparency. “Why try to delay the report one day before the final deadline and why is the government nervous,” she question while reacting on report that federal government asked AGP to delay the report on COVID-19 expenditures through her series of tweets. Sherry Rehman said the reports appearing in the media that the federal government had asked the AGP to delay the publication of the special audit report on coronavirus expenditure. She mentioned that reports in the media stated that this special audit report identified serious irregularities in corona spending by the government.

