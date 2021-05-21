Vaccinated Pakistanis

Pakistan has vaccinated close to four million people. This number includes only two percent of the country’s population. More than two months have passed since the vaccination process started in the country.

In order to vaccinate every citizen, the authorities need to set up mobile vaccination centres in every city and village. They should also make it mandatory for every single citizen to get vaccinated. Otherwise, all our efforts will go in vain.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

*****

Ever since the country started its vaccination programme, many people are spreading lies about the vaccine. Social media is full of such posts that discourage people from getting the vaccine. Surprisingly, those people have already taken the vaccine and claim that they observe some side effects right after their first dose.

It is important for people to understand that almost every country in the world has approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine. It is important for our people to stop paying attention to these conspiracy theories. Everyone should get vaccinated.

Rahba Imam

Lahore