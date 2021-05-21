Woman tortured by husband dies

LAHORE:A woman expired in hospital on Thursday, a few hours after her husband subjected her to severe torture at Shaukat Town, Ghazi Road.

The victim has been identified as Anila, mother of three. Her husband, Shahzad, allegedly badly injured her over a domestic issue. As a result, her condition went critical. The accused fled the scene. The woman was admitted to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Two bike lifters held: Factory Area police arrested two bike lifters and recovered three bikes and a pistol from their possession. The arrested criminals were identified as Hassan Ali and Ghauri Masih.

Girl dies in house fire: A four-year-old girl died after a fire broke out in her house in the Hassan Town area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Aysha, daughter of Waqas. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and pulled out the body after extinguishing the fire. Police handed over the body to the family.

suicide: A youth committed suicide in Sultan Town Thokar Niaz Baig on Thursday. The victim identified as Zubair lived in a hostel in Sultan Town, Thokar Niaz Baig. Police shifted the body to morgue.

suspended: SHO Kahna Tariq Pervez and Chowki in-charge Industrial Area Jamshed Ahmed were suspended for not taking action against the drug pushers.

Both the officers were found guilty of taking no measures to round up the drug peddlers. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani suspended both the officers and directed them to report to the Police Lines.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 812 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people died, whereas 911 were injured. Out of this, 560 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 351 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.