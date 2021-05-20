close
Thu May 20, 2021
Over 100,000 administered Covid vaccine

May 20, 2021

MULTAN: Health Department Multan administered coronavirus vaccine doses to 109,444 people so far. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shoaib ur Rehman Gormaani said the process of vaccination had been expedited. He said 109,444 people were vaccinated so far.

During the last 24 hours, 5,957 citizens were vaccinated in the district. He said 12 vaccination centres have been established to vaccinate citizens. Among vaccinated persons, 23,156 belonged to Health Department, he noted.

