PHC seals operation theatre, lab of private hospital

LAHORE:Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed an operation theatre and a laboratory of a private hospital after surgeries were performed by a doctor, whose licence had been suspended by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (presently Pakistan Medical Commission).

Bilqees Bibi had undergone an unsuccessful surgery at Zohra Nawaz General Hospital, Sangal Hill. However, she was forcefully discharged from this private hospital, and was to be treated again at a public sector hospital to save her life.

Upon investigation by a PHC team, it was discovered that the licence of her surgeon Dr Ibrar Hussain had been suspended by the PMC, but he was reportedly carrying out operations at the hospital. Also, contrary to facts, its chief executive Babar Wahla was posing as a qualified MBBS physician, while Dr Samina Babar was portraying herself as an FCPS gynaecologist and ultrasound specialist.

When the patients’ treatment record was scrutinised by the PHC team, it was seen that no doctor had signed any document nor the surgeon concerned had put his signatures on the operation notes. Moreover, the blood lab of the hospital had not been registered with the authority concerned. After all evaluations, the commission had sealed the operation theatre and lab of the hospital. Also, notices are being issued to the hospital administration for further investigations.