Failed diplomacy

As the Israeli offensive continues against Palestinians protesting the attacks into the Gaza Strip, and the shooting and bombing that has already killed at least 220 Palestinians, including 63 children, international diplomacy does not seem to be making a headway. While the UN has called for a ceasefire, these initiatives continue to be blocked by the US in the Security Council, as has happened in the past. The panic in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian families are tempted to flee buildings they fear may be bombed, meanwhile, remains a reality that the world appears somewhat unwilling to face, despite the raising of some voices within the EU, members of which have protested the violence with only Hungary refusing to back the resolution condemning the actions against Palestinians by Israeli forces.

Most crucial for the Palestinians are voices from the Muslim world. The 57 countries which make up the OIC have come up with a statement calling for an immediate end to the attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. However, infighting between the nations handicapped any effort to make a stronger move, with Turkey and Iran stepping out as countries which asked why other Muslim nations including the UAE, Morocco and Sudan had moved towards a recognition of Israel and therefore an acceptance of the right of it to be set up in the homeland of the Palestinians. This division within the Islamic world is obviously damaging to the Palestinian cause, and takes away from the hapless people of that nation any help that they could hope to receive. Few Muslim countries have spoken up strongly enough, with only Iran and Turkey strongly condemning the kind of violence that is being seen in Palestine and which shows no sign of stopping for now. Indeed, there are fears of intensified action in the Gaza Strip, with Israel warning that it will not stop its attempts to what it says are actions by Hamas.

Pakistan too has taken a stance on the matter; Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday called for protests against the actions in the Gaza Strip. Qureshi has called on all political parties and groups to come out in protests to show solidarity with the Palestinians. This is obviously a move to be welcomed and Pakistan as such joins the few Muslim countries speaking out against what is happening in Palestine. We hope this voice will become louder and will eventually have an impact on the world as the violence in Palestine continues to intensify from one day to the next as continuous terror in a region which still sees no signs of peace or of effective intervention from the outside world.