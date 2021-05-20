close
Thu May 20, 2021
AFP
May 20, 2021

Chinese rover beams first photos

BEIJING: Solar panels against an alien landscape, ramps and rods pointing at the Martian horizon -- China’s first probe on the Red Planet has beamed back its first "selfies" after its history-making landing last week. The Zhurong rover was carried into the Martian atmosphere in a lander on Saturday, in the first ever successful probe landing by any country on its first Mars mission.

