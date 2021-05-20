Man kills father-in-law

HARIPUR: A man allegedly killed his father-in-law over a petty issue in a remote village in the Khanpur tehsil here on Wednesday, police said.

The police said the wife of one Abdul Qadir from Kohala Bala was living with his father after developing differences with her husband. Abdul Qadir went to woo back his estranged wife Shaheen Bibi. However, he exchanged harsh words with his father-in-law. He started beating Nek Mohammad, 76, with a club, which allegedly caused his death.

In retaliation, the sons of the deceased attacked Abdul Qadir with stones and clubs, injuring him critically. The local people took the dead and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur. The police registered first information reports from both sides and arrested Abdul Qadir and his two brothers.