Islamabad Police trace blind murder case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Koral police have traced the blind murder case of a taxi driver and arrested three accused that attempted to snatch valuables at gunpoint from the deceased.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the brother of a missing taxi driver Imran, resident of Jinnah Town, Koral had lodged a complaint with Koral police station that his brother, Irfan, a taxi driver, was booked by some unidentified persons from the area of Koral Police station.

The unidentified persons shot dead the driver in the area of Rawat police station and fled away along with the snatched vehicle. The deceased was later identified as Irfan. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar ordered to trace killers of Irfan.

In the light of DIG (Operations) orders, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a police team under the supervision of SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab, DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Koral Police station and others from Homicide Unit.

This team collected the evidence about the incident and managed to arrest three accused Noman Ali, Yasir and Azmat and recovered snatched mobile phone body parts of snatched vehicle and murder tool.