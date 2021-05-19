ECC expected to approve Ehsaas-II launch

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet is expected to approve on Wednesday launch of the second phase of Ehsaas emergency cash program and exemption from minimum turnover tax under special economic zones 2012.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin is presiding over the meeting the second phase of emergency cash program launched in April last year, according to an official document.

The financial assistance under the program is meant to help them buy rations. The program covers more than 15 million families with a total budget Rs203 billion or Rs12,000 per family.

An SMS campaign is the entry point to identify beneficiaries. To check eligibility for emergency cash, people can send their CNIC numbers to 8171. Emergency cash application/registration web-portal has also been developed to check eligibility. Those who are asked to contact district administration (through SMS) can register at the application/registration web-portal without visiting the office. Under the first phase, the government disbursed approximately $1.1 billion to 14.8 million families. Each low-income household received a one-time payment of $75 to buy staple food items for the four months.

The ECC meeting also discussed allocation of technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs100 million under development budget demand of ministry of defence production for project management cell for Gwadar shipyard, additional funds under demand capital outlay on civil works during the current fiscal year in respect of development schemes of ministry of housing and works.

The meeting also considered technical supplementary grant of Rs85 million for payment of court fee in case Hilal Hussain Al Tuwariqi and Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Company Limited versus Pakistan. Another technical supplementary grant for supply of gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City special economic zone.

Other issues under consideration included gas allocation to third parties from well NF HOR-1, grant of National Security Certificate and outstanding issues of K-Electric’s payables and receivables, and condonation of delay of late shipment of vehicles imported by overseas Pakistanis.