PM, Khurshid Kasuri pay tribute to late Begum Nasim

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday paid tribute to veteran politician and leader of Awami National Party (ANP) late Begum Nasim Wali Khan for her struggle for democracy in the country.

"She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan," the prime minister said in a tweet. Imran Khan extended condolences to the family of Begum Nasim Wali, who breathed her last on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former foreign minister and eminent political leader Mian Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri has fondly remembered ANP stalwart late Begum Nasim Wali Khan who passed away last week in KP and recalled that despite being a domestic lady in 70’s she emerged as strong political leader on the national horizon and played historic role in the wake of banning of monumental National Awami Party (NAP) and fabrication of notorious Hyderabad conspiracy case.

In a condolence message on Monday, Mian Kasuri paid rich tribute to the political services of Begum Nasim Wali Khan and recalled that she was the first woman who was elected member of the National Assembly two general seats and several times got elected member provincial assembly. He also recalled that when he was working with the MRD and PNA movements, late Begum Nasim worked with high statured leaders like late retired Air Marshal Asghar Khan, Maulana Mufti Mahmood, Shah Ahmad Noorani, Mian Mahmood Ali Kasuri, Sardar Shair Baz Mazari and others of that era shoulder to shoulder. With her death, a glorious chapter of woman struggle has come to an end. He prayed for the departed soul.