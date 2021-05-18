Two POs among 39 arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Four accused in a firing case and two proclaimed offenders were among 39 people arrested during various raids in the district on Monday.

The spokesmen for the police said the cops conducted search operations in the limits of Garhikapura, Saddar, Shahbaz Gharhai, Kharakai, Shergarh and Toru police stations on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan.

Those arrested included two proclaimed offenders in murder cases, three abettors in various crimes, four accused in a firing incident during a quarrel and 30 other suspects during the actions.

Besides the arrests, the cops also claimed to have recovered eight pistols, one Kalashnikov, eight bullets, and more than 2kg charas. The spokesman said that Eid days passed peacefully in the district as tight security arrangements had been put in place.