Tue May 18, 2021
May 18, 2021

Faisal Edhi seeks Palestine visa to help war-torn country

National

May 18, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistani humanitarian Faisal Edhi has announced that he has submitted a visa request with the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan to fly to Palestine and help the country that has been under attack by the Israeli forces.

“We want to take part in the relief work in Palestine via the Edhi Foundation. Five people, including my son Saad Edhi [and myself], will be going to Palestine,” Faisal told Geo News on Monday. He said that he will be going to Palestine via Egypt, adding that he has applied for a visa for the country.

