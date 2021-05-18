Karachi to sizzle for two more days

Heat wave in Karachi. File photo

KARACHI: There is little to no chance of rain in Karachi under the influence of tropical cyclone Tauktae, so the weather is expected to remain very hot on Monday and Tuesday, according to Sindh’s chief meteorological officer.

“There’s little to no chance of rain in Karachi, Hyderabad or Benazirabad, but it will result in very hot weather in these cities with gusty winds for at least two days,” said Sardar Sarfraz. “The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius.”

He said that the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae had intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, moved further north-westward at a speed of 15 kilometres during the last 12 hours, and by 2000 PST of 16 May 2021 near latitude 16.8N and longitude 72.4E, at a distance of about 1,000 km south-south-east of Karachi.

“The maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 150 to 170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph. The system is likely to move further north or north-westward and cross Indian Gujarat by 17 May night or 18 May morning.”

Sarfraz said that due to the shift in the cyclone’s course, the prevailing environmental and meteorological conditions such as dust storm, thunderstorm and rain with a few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60 to 80 kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar between 17 and 19 May.

“Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience hot to very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during the next two days. Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough, so fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until 19 May.”

He said the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, adding that the weather will start improving in Karachi from Wednesday noon or afternoon with a change in wind direction and the resumption of sea breeze.